FrontPoint Just Lost Bill Jacoby

UPDATE: A spokesman for Front Point says, “This is not correct. FrontPoint’s CFO is Anthony Baginski and he is not leaving. Bill Jacoby is the Head of Fund Accounting.”

William Jacoby, FrontPoint’s CFO, is leaving the hedge fund.

“Word has it Jacoby, who worked at FrontPoint since March 2006, will move to another investment firm soon,” Hedge Fund Alert reported.

He apparently resigned just after the firm spun-off from Morgan Stanley at the beginning of the month. That’s another loss for the embattled hedge fund, which has been dealing with fallout from an insider trading scandal in its health care portfolio. Also, one of its stars, Steve Eisman, plans to leave by year-end.

Before FrontPoint, Jacoby worked for Arlington Hill Investment Management for four years, and before that was a VP at JP Morgan, and an associate directors at BarCap.

He earned a degree from the University of Vermont.

