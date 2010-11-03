FrontPoint Hedge Fund Manager Chip Skowron Is Involved In Insider Trading With A Doctor

Chip Skowron

Earlier today, we found out that a doctor was charged with passing on insider information to a hedge fund manager who traded on that information.And just now, Reuters tells us that the hedge fund is FrontPoint Partners, the hedge fund that just announced it is spinning off from Morgan Stanley.



The fund says they suspended the individual involved, Chip Skowron. But apparently he has not been charged yet.

