Zynga Has Another Massive Hit On Its Hands – FrontierVille Blasts Past 5 Million Users

Nicholas Carlson
Mark Pincus Smiles

Photo: Joi

FarmVille-maker Zynga has another huge hit on its hands. FrontierVille, launched June 9, is already up to 5 million daily active users.

Some other astounding stats:

  • 5.2 million people played FrontierVille yesterday.
  • 10 Million people have created homesteads and are on their way to creating a thriving frontier town.
  • Half a million people have gotten married (takes about 4-5 days avg)
  • 5 million settlers have visited friends (and 550 million tasks have been done)
  • 2.5 million settlers hired their friend to do choresd. 
  • 6.5 million players have engaged in chasing snakes away
  • 141 million total snakes have been clobbered)
  • 3 million players have scared the bear (87 million bears have been scared away)

Sources tell us Zynga is on its way to over $600 million revenues in 2010. The company makes its money by selling users in-game “virtual goods” that help them progress more quickly in the games.

