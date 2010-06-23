Zynga Has Another Massive Hit On Its Hands – FrontierVille Blasts Past 5 Million Users

Photo: Joi
FarmVille-maker Zynga has another huge hit on its hands. FrontierVille, launched June 9, is already up to 5 million daily active users.
Some other astounding stats:
- 5.2 million people played FrontierVille yesterday.
- 10 Million people have created homesteads and are on their way to creating a thriving frontier town.
- Half a million people have gotten married (takes about 4-5 days avg)
- 5 million settlers have visited friends (and 550 million tasks have been done)
- 2.5 million settlers hired their friend to do choresd.
- 6.5 million players have engaged in chasing snakes away
- 141 million total snakes have been clobbered)
- 3 million players have scared the bear (87 million bears have been scared away)
Sources tell us Zynga is on its way to over $600 million revenues in 2010. The company makes its money by selling users in-game “virtual goods” that help them progress more quickly in the games.
Confused? See:
How A Stupid Facebook Game Makes Zynga Millions
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.