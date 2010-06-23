Zynga Has Another Massive Hit On Its Hands – FrontierVille Blasts Past 5 Million Users

Photo: Joi

FarmVille-maker Zynga has another huge hit on its hands. FrontierVille, launched June 9, is already up to 5 million daily active users.



Some other astounding stats:

5.2 million people played FrontierVille yesterday.

10 Million people have created homesteads and are on their way to creating a thriving frontier town.

Half a million people have gotten married (takes about 4-5 days avg)

5 million settlers have visited friends (and 550 million tasks have been done)

2.5 million settlers hired their friend to do choresd.

6.5 million players have engaged in chasing snakes away

141 million total snakes have been clobbered)

3 million players have scared the bear (87 million bears have been scared away)

Sources tell us Zynga is on its way to over $600 million revenues in 2010. The company makes its money by selling users in-game “virtual goods” that help them progress more quickly in the games.

