A Pilot Ordered 38 Pizzas For Passengers While They Were Stranded On The Runway

Passengers stranded onboard a Frontier Airlines plane recieved an unexpected delivery of 38 pizzas courtesy of the flight’s captain, Gerhard Brandner. Their plane was on the way from Washington Dulles Airport when it was forced to land in Cheyenne, Wyo. due to bad weather at its destination in Denver, reports NBC News.

Having been delayed for hours without any food, Brandner took it upon himself to feed his 160 hungry passengers.

“I was getting hungry and we are kind of a big family here at Frontier; we take care of each other and I figured it was time to take care of my passengers so I called Domino’s and ordered some pizza,” Brandner told the Denver FOX affiliate. ” I’m known for that, whoever is with me, they’re not going to go hungry.”

via Logan Torres, D.C. to Denver took 7 hours instead of 3 due to #9wx. Captain ordered pizza in Cheyenne #9News pic.twitter.com/YZ8jcw7F6h

— Jeremy Moore (@JeremyDanMoore) July 8, 2014

Andy Ritchie, the manager at a Cheyenne-area Domino’s, said Brandner called around 10:30PM Monday night with an order of 38 pizzas to be delivered to his plane.

“We took [the pies] up to the front desk at the airport and they escorted our driver back and they handed the pizzas directly to the flight attendants,” Ritchie told AFP.

Once the pizzas had been ordered, the Captain got on the loudspeaker to let the passengers know the pies were on their way.

“He said, ‘Ladies and gentleman, Frontier Airlines is known for being one of the cheapest airlines in the U.S., but your captain is not cheap,'” passenger Logan Marie Thomas told the FOX affiliate. “‘I just ordered pizza for the entire plane.'”

Ritchie also confirmed with AFP that the Captain paid for several hundred dollars worth of pies by credit card, but could not confirm whose card was used.

The flight reportedly took off for Denver shortly after receving its valuable delivery of pizzas.

