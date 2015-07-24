Frontier Airlines is making the worst seats on the plane less painful

The middle seat on a modern airliner is generally not your best choice.

It possesses neither the freedom of the aisle nor the privacy of the window.

However, one airline is giving flyers in the middle seat something to cheer about.

Frontier Airlines recently announced that the width of its middle seats will be boosted to 19.3 inches.

That’s an increase of 1.3 inches over the current seats.

For a budget airline, this is the equivalent of a country mile.

Aisle and window seats on board Frontier’s fleet of Airbus jets are 18.1 inches wide.

According to the airline, each new lightweight ultra-slim seat will save Frontier 214 gallons of fuel per year.

“Our new seats are both customer friendly and environmentally friendly,”Frontier Airlines president Barry Biffle said in a statement.

“Not only are we saving fuel but also giving customers the most possible personal space and comfort.”

However, there’s a catch. Frontier isn’t make its seats wider out of charity. The new seats makes up of for the airline shrinking the space between each row of passengers to just 28 inches.

According to Conde Nast Traveller‘s Brian Sumers, Frontier is also shrinking the size of its on board bathrooms. As a result, the new cabin configuration will allow the airline to fit an additional 12 seats per plane, Conde Nast reports.

In addition, Frontier is removing the seatback LCD TVs that currently populate its fleet.

“The TVs have been removed from the plane to reduce weight,” a Frontier Airlines spokesperson told Business Insider in a email. “Additionally, due to their weight and low passenger use they were an unprofitable offering.”

These changes are part of Frontier’s transition from a full service business model to an ultra low-cost airline.

