Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle says travelers are not panicking over the Omicron variant as sales remain strong

Airports remain busy in the run-up to Christmas. Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The CEO of Frontier Airlines says travelers are not panicked by the Omicron variant, Fox reported.

Barry Biffle’s comments came amid “very strong” sales volumes for the international airline.

“We had a great Thanksgiving. We’re looking [at] great Christmas bookings,” he told the network.

American travelers are not overreacting or panicking over the Omicron variant, according to Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle.

In an interview on Thursday with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, Biffle said people were still booking flights ahead of the holiday season.

“I think if you look at it – I think we’re almost two years into this, and so I think consumers, as well as our employees, they’re just not panicking and overreacting,” Biffle told the network.

According to the CEO, sales volumes are still “very strong.” He added: “We had a great Thanksgiving. We’re looking [at] great Christmas bookings.”

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

President Joe Biden on Monday sought to reassure Americans that the Omicron variant was not a “cause for panic,” Insider’s John L. Dorman reported. “We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said.

Recently, The World Health Organisation advised people over 60 and those with increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms to postpone travel. In addition, it said all travelers should remain vigilant for symptoms, follow public health measures, and get vaccinated, Insider’s Sarah-Al-Arshani reported.

Meanwhile, Frontier made further headlines last week by announcing that it was expanding its network with 18 new routes across the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean, with one-way fares starting at $US19 ($AU27), Insider’s Taylor Rains reported.

The airline will also begin serving Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where low-cost rival Spirit Airlines holds the biggest market share, the report said.