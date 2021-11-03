Frontier Airlines is expanding its network out of Orlando with 16 new routes this November – see the full list

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321. Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com

Frontier Airlines is launching 16 new routes from Orlando International Airport this holiday season.

The network expansion will make the airline the largest nonstop operator out of Orlando.

The US is reopening its borders on November 8, boosting both international and domestic travel demand.

Frontier Airlines is expanding its domestic and international network with new routes out of Orlando International Airport in November and December, just in time for the busy holiday season.

Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is launching 16 new routes to warm and cold-weather destinations this winter, expanding the airline’s route map to 81 cities across the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The new route additions will make Frontier the largest nonstop operation out of Orlando, offering more options to travelers than any other carrier, according to the airline. Frontier said intro fares start at just $US19 ($AU26) one-way.

“We’re excited to celebrate another remarkable expansion of service at Orlando International Airport with 13 new routes launching this month, along with three more coming in December,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial. The company “looks forward to welcoming new travelers onboard to explore our expansive network of international and domestic destinations from Orlando,” he added.

The decision comes as airlines prepare for an increase in travel demand going into the winter months, particularly as the US reopens its borders to international travelers on November 8. According to The New York Times, the increase in foreign visitors is boosting both international and domestic travel.

“The start of Frontier’s winter air service expansion is coming at a time when Americans are more ready than ever to travel again,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said. “With inaugural flights to domestic and international places like Sioux Falls, Idaho; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Turks & Caicos, we welcome the ability to increase access to the country’s most visited destination and expanding travel opportunities for Central Florida residents.”

Outdoor travel to beach destinations, especially in Mexico and the Caribbean, is in high demand, and Frontier is tapping into the growing market with its focus on flights between Florida and countries like El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Belize. The Denver-based carrier has also been beefing up its winter network in Tampa and Cancun, with 11 new routes launching between the two cities and destinations across the US by the end of January 2022.

“A lot of folks who live in areas where it’s really snowy and cold, once that first cold snap hits they’re so ready to just get away somewhere warm,” Theresa Chu-Bermudez, owner and travel advisor of Get Out Custom Travels, told The Washington Post.

Here’s a closer look at Frontier’s 16 new winter season routes.

Between Orlando and Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Gabriele Maltinti/Shutterstock

Frontier launched daily service between Orlando and Fort Myers on November 1, though the flight will not operate on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays in November and December. The airline will compete with Southwest Airlines on the short hop. Intro fares start at $US19 ($AU26) one-way.

Between Orlando and Harlingen, Texas

Harlingen, Texas RaulCano/Shutterstock

Frontier launched twice-weekly service between Orlando and Harlingen on November 1, with the route operating on Mondays and Fridays. The airline will be the only competitor and intro fares start at $US39 ($AU52) one-way.

Between Orlando and Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Bown Media/Shutterstock

Frontier launched thrice-weekly service between Orlando and Pensacola on November 1, with the route operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The airline will compete with Spirit Airlines and Silver Airways and intro fares start at $US19 ($AU26) one-way.

Between Orlando and Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

Frontier launched twice-weekly service between Orlando and Sioux Falls on November 1, with the route operating on Mondays and Fridays. The airline will compete with Allegiant Air between the two cities, though Allegiant’s flight leaves from Orlando Sanford International Airport, which is the city’s secondary airport located about 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport where Frontier departs. Intro fares start at $US49 ($AU66) one-way.

Between Orlando and Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Arkansas Gilles Mingasson /Getty Images

Frontier launched twice-weekly service between Orlando and Bentonville on November 1, with the route operating on Mondays and Fridays. The airline will compete with Allegiant Air, though Allegiant’s flight departs from Orlando Sanford International Airport. Intro fares start at $US39 ($AU52) one-way.

Between Orlando and Montego Bay, Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica Shutterstock.com

Frontier launched twice-weekly service between Orlando and Montego Bay on November 2, with the route operating on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, though the carrier will not fly on select Tuesdays in November and December. The airline will compete with Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines. Intro fares start at $US79 ($AU106) one-way.

Between Orlando and Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Pola Damonte/Getty Images

Frontier launched four times weekly service between Orlando and Nassau on November 2, with the route operating on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, though the carrier will not fly on select Tuesdays in November and December. The airline will compete with JetBlue Airways and Bahamasair. Intro fares start at $US49 ($AU66) one-way.

Between Orlando and El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Heather Schlitz/Insider

Frontier will launch twice-weekly service between Orlando and El Paso on Sundays and Thursdays beginning Wednesday, November 3, which will be the only time the airline flies the route on a Wednesday. Frontier will be the route’s only competitor and intro fares start at $US59 ($AU79) one-way.

Between Orlando and Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapid, Iowa Jonathan Segal/EyeEm/Getty Images

Frontier will launch twice-weekly service between Orlando and Cedar Rapids on Sundays and Thursdays beginning November 4. The airline will compete with Allegiant Air, which flies out of Orlando Sanford International Airport. Intro fares start at $US39 ($AU52) one-way.

Between Orlando and Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Orlando and Fargo beginning November 4, with days of service alternating month to month. The airline will compete with Allegiant Air, which flies from Orlando Sanford International Airport to both Fargo and Grand Forks, North Dakota, which are only an hour apart. Intro fares start at $US59 ($AU79) one-way.

Between Orlando and San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch twice-weekly service between Orlando and San Salvador on Sundays and Thursdays beginning November 4. The airline will compete with Spirit Airlines on the route and intro fares start at $US69 ($AU93) one-way.

Between Orlando and Cozumel, Mexico

Cozumel, Mexico REUTERS/Paola Chiomante

Frontier will launch Saturday-only service between Orlando and Cozumel on November 6. The airline will face no competition on the route and intro fares start at $US69 ($AU93) one-way.

Between Orlando and Liberia, Costa Rica

Costa Rica Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch twice-weekly service between Orlando and Liberia on Sundays and Thursdays beginning November 11. The airline face no competition and intro fares start at $US39 ($AU52) one-way.

Between Orlando and Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua & Barbuda Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Image

Frontier will launch Saturday-only service between Orlando and Antigua & Barbuda beginning December 4. The airline faces no competition and intro fares start at $US79 ($AU106) one-way.

Between Orlando and Belize City, Belize

Belize City, Belize Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch Saturday-only service between Orlando and Belize City beginning December 11. The airline will be the route’s only operator and intro fares start at $US69 ($AU93) one-way.

Between Orlando and Turks & Caicos

Turks & Caicos Debbie Ann Powell/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch Sunday-only service between Orlando and Turks & Caicos beginning December 19. The airline will be the only competitor and intro fares start at $US79 ($AU106) one-way.