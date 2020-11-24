Frontier Airlines is launching 19 new routes and expanding to 3 new cities in 2021 with a new shortest route at 171 nautical miles — here's the full list

Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321.

Frontier Airlines is planning massive growth in 2021 with 19 new routes and entry into three new cities.

The bi-coastal expansion will focus primarily on California and Florida but cities across the US will see increased service.

In the Caribbean, Frontier is taking the fight to Spirit Airlines with increased service to the Dominican Republic and US Virgin Islands.

Frontier Airlines is bringing its animal-themed planes to more cities in 2021 with a new expansion that sees the addition of 19 new routes.

Ultra-low-cost carriers with leisure-focused domestic and limited international route networks are slated to be the first to recover from the pandemic, leaving Frontier in a better position than most. The focus for this expansion appears to be weekend getaways as most flights are operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Frontier will continue growing from its main hub in Denver but secondary markets in California will see a boost in routes to destinations across the country. In Florida, the airline’s Orlando base will also grow routes up and down the East Coast and into the Caribbean, rivaling Spirit Airlines’ low-cost dominance in the tropical islands.

Three new destinations are on the list including Ontario, California; Cozumel, Mexico; and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, with Frontier also returning to Wilmington, Delaware, after what will have been a six-year absence.

All routes will be operated by Frontier’s Airbus A320 family aircraft and passengers subject to pre-flight temperature screenings in a measure against the onboard spread of coronavirus. Masks are also required to be worn at all times when flying on the ultra-low-cost carrier.

Here’s where Frontier Airlines is flying in 2021.

Between Denver and Cozumel, Mexico

Frontier will begin flying between Denver and Cozumel, Mexico starting February 13, 2021. The once-weekly service will operate on Saturdays with a morning departure from Denver and late afternoon return from Cozumel to maximise time in the sun.

United Airlines will be Frontier’s only competition on the route, similarly offering Saturday-only service to the Mexican vacation destination.

Between Denver and Oakland, California

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock Oakland, California.

Frontier will begin flying between Denver and Oakland, California starting February 4, 2021. The service will start with four flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays until March 11, 2021, when it becomes daily.

The schedule sees a morning departure from Denver and an afternoon return from Oakland. Frontier’s once-per-day flights will go up against Southwest Airlines and its up to six daily flights between the two cities.

Between Denver and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Oskar Fluehler/Shutterstock Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Frontier will begin flying between Denver and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico starting February 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays with a morning departure from Denver and late afternoon return from Puerto Vallarta.

United Airlines will be Frontier’s only competition on the route, offering daily service between its Rocky Mountain hub and the Jalisco city on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Between Oakland, California and Las Vegas

randy andy/Shutterstock Las Vegas, Nevada.

Frontier will begin flying between Oakland, California and Las Vegas starting February 5, 2021. The service will start with two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays until March 11, 2021, when flights are increased to four-times-weekly operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The route sees stiff competition from the likes of Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, and JSX, most of which offer more flights per day or operate on more days of the week than Frontier will. Frontier’s flights will depart Oakland in the morning and return from Las Vegas in the evening.

Between Oakland, California and Phoenix

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Phoenix, Arizona.

Frontier will begin flying between Oakland, California and Phoenix starting February 5, 2021. The service will start with two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays until March 11, 2021, when flights are increased to four-times-weekly operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Southwest Airlines will be Frontier’s only competition on the route with up to six flights per day between the two cities. American Airlines previously served the route with daily flights until June as the airline moved out completely from Oakland due to the pandemic.

Flights will depart Oakland in the afternoon and return from Phoenix in the early evening.

Between Ontario, California and Chicago

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Chicago, Illinois.

Frontier will begin flying between Ontario, California and Chicago starting May 13, 2021. The four-times-weekly service will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays with flights departing Chicago in the evening and returning from Ontario as overnight flights.

No other airlines currently serve the route, leaving Frontier as the only operator.

Between Ontario, California and Las Vegas

Frontier will begin flying between Ontario, California and Las Vegas starting February 11, 2021. The four-times-weekly service will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays with a morning departure to Ontario followed by a late morning return flight to Las Vegas.

Coming in at 171 nautical miles, the route will be the shortest in Frontier’s network, according to Cirium data, overtaking the Las Vegas-Orange County route by 26 nautical miles. Flight time is just 58 minutes in the westbound direction.

No other airlines currently serve the route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator.

Between Ontario, California and Miami

Frontier will begin flying between Ontario, California and Miami starting April 12, 2021. The four-times-weekly service will see Ontario departures on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and return flights from Miami on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Flights depart from Ontario in the morning and return from Miami in the early evening. No other airlines currently serve the route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator.

Between Ontario, California and Orlando

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Orlando, Florida.

Frontier will begin flying between Ontario, California and Orlando starting February 11, 2021. The four-times-weekly service will see Ontario departures on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and return flights from Orlando on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Flights depart from Ontario in the morning and return from Orlando in the early evening. No other airlines currently serve the route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator.

Between Ontario, California and Phoenix

Shutterstock Phoenix, Arizona.

Frontier will begin flying between Ontario, California and Phoenix starting February 11, 2021. The service will start with two flights per week on Sundays and Thursdays until March 11, 2021, when flights are increased to four-times-weekly operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also serve the route with multiple daily flights. Frontier will fly the outbound flight to Phoenix in the late morning and return to Ontario in the early afternoon.

Between Ontario, California and Sacramento, California

Provided by jp2pix.com/Getty Images Sacramento, California.

Frontier will begin flying between the Californian cities of Ontario and Sacramento starting March 12, 2021. The service will start with two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays until May 10, 2021, when flights are increased to four-times-weekly operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Southwest Airlines is the only competition Frontier has on the route with up to seven flights per day. Frontier will operate both the outbound and return flight in the evening.

Between Ontario, California and San Francisco

Francesco Carucci/Shutterstock San Francisco, California.

Frontier will begin flying between Ontario, California and San Francisco starting March 11, 2021. The service will start with two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays until May 13, 2021, when flights are increased to four-times-weekly operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

United Airlines will be Frontier’s only competition on the route, offering regional jet service up to six times per day. Frontier will operate a morning flight from San Francisco, returning in the early afternoon from Ontario.

Between Orlando and Cancun, Mexico

Shutterstock.com Cancun, Mexico

Frontier will begin flying between Orlando and Cancun, Mexico starting February 11, 2021. The four-times-weekly service will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The outbound flight from Orlando will depart in the afternoon and return from Cancun with a late afternoon departure. JetBlue Airways will be Frontier’s sole competitor when the route launches, according to Cirium data, with daily service between the two cities.

Between Orlando and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

Frontier will begin flying between Orlando and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands starting February 19, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Mondays and Fridays with an afternoon departure from Orlando followed by an early evening return from St. Thomas.

Spirit Airlines is Frontier’s only competition, offering three times weekly service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Between Orlando and Miami

Rocky89/Getty Images Miami, Florida.

Frontier will begin flying between Orlando and Miami starting February 11, 2021. The once-daily service will see a morning departure from Orlando and an evening return from Miami.

American Airlines will be Frontier’s sole competition on the route, offering up to 12 departures per day.

Between Orlando and Wilmington, Delaware

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Wilmington, Delaware.

Frontier will begin flying between Orlando and Wilmington, Delaware starting February 11, 2021. The three-times-weekly service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The route isn’t new for Frontier as the airline previously it until 2015, leaving Delaware’s capital with no scheduled air service for over five years. Frontier will operate a morning flight to Wilmington and an afternoon return back to Orlando.

Between Orlando and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Massimo Borchi/Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Frontier will begin flying between Orlando and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic starting February 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays with Frontier offering an afternoon departure from Orlando and an early evening return from Santo Domingo.

JetBlue Airways will be Frontier’s only competition on the route, offering daily service between the two cities.

Between Orlando and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Shutterstock.com Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Frontier will begin flying between Orlando and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starting February 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays with Frontier operating an afternoon departure from Orlando and early evening return from Punta Cana.

No other airline currently serves the route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator.

Between Sacramento, California and Phoenix

Frontier will begin flying between Sacramento, California and Phoenix starting February 11, 2021. The service will start with two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays until March 11, 2021, when flights are increased to four-times-weekly operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are Frontier’s competition on the route, offering numerous daily flights between the two cities. Frontier’s schedule shows a late morning departure from Sacramento and an afternoon return from Phoenix.

