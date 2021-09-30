Frontier Airlines announced 12 new routes with a focus on Cancun and Tampa – see the full list

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com

Frontier announced 12 new routes in its latest network expansion, focusing on Mexico and Florida.

Cancun will get six new routes beginning in December and Tampa will get five beginning in November.

The airline will offer introductory fares starting at $US39 ($AU54) one-way to Tampa and $US89 ($AU124) one-way to Cancun.

Frontier Airlines announced 12 new routes on Wednesday and it’s honing in on Mexico and Florida, just in time for the winter travel season.

Frontier is targeting Cancun, Mexico, and Tampa, Florida in its latest network expansion, with service scheduled to start on November 30. Five nonstop routes will operate to Tampa International Airport, six to Cancun International Airport, and the last of the 12 will connect Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

Frontier made Tampa a crew base in May 2021 and intends to establish Atlanta as a base later this year, according to the airline. The carrier said nearly 400 pilots and flight attendants would be based in Tampa and that the opening of both bases will give it the opportunity to increase its domestic and international operations out of the growing markets.

With business travel lagging, a bulk of the pandemic rebound has come from tourists heading to leisure destinations, and Frontier’s focus on Cancun and Tampa banks on traveler demand for beach vacations.

“We’re excited to grow in our newest base city, Tampa, with five new nonstop routes beginning right in time for the winter travel season. Tampa continues to shine, literally and figuratively, as a destination people want to visit, especially in the winter months,” said Daniel Shurtz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial.

However, after a strong summer season, some airlines say end-of-year bookings are down due to the continued threat of the Delta variant, which is causing travelers to postpone or cancel plans. Andrew Nocella, United Airlines’ chief marketing officer, said during an investor conference in early September that he anticipates travel to slump in October, November, and between Thanksgiving and Christmas, reported USA Today.

Nevertheless, data released by Expedia on Wednesday revealed the top trending winter destinations for this holiday season, and Cancun was number two for Christmas, which is right when Frontier is launching its new routes. Also on the list was Punta Cana at number five and the Sarasota area, which is just south of Tampa, at number 10.

Here’s a closer look at Frontier’s 12 new routes.

Between Tampa and Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Roland Shainidze Photogaphy/Getty Images

Frontier will fly thrice-weekly to Rochester on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning November 30. The route will see competition from Southwest Airlines, which is scheduled to begin Saturday-only service between the two cities from mid-December. One-way introductory fares start at $US49 ($AU68).

Between Tampa and New York City

New York City, New York Joey Hadden/Insider

Frontier will fly twice-weekly to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning December 1. The airline will compete with a number of airlines, including JetBlue, Delta, Spirit, and Southwest. One-way introductory fares start at $US39 ($AU54).

Between Tampa and Bloomington, Illinois

Bloomington, Illinois Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Frontier will fly twice-weekly to Bloomington on Mondays and Fridays beginning December 17. The carrier will offer the only nonstop service between the two cities, meaning no direct competition. However, Allegiant operates a route to Bloomington from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, which is only 20 minutes from Tampa. One-way introductory fares start at $US49 ($AU68).

Between Tampa and Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin JamesBrey/Getty Images

Frontier will fly twice-weekly to Green Bay on Thursdays and Sundays beginning December 16. The airline will not face direct competition on the route, however, Allegiant operates nonstop service between the secondary cities of St. Petersburg in Florida, which is 20 minutes from Tampa, and Appleton in Wisconsin, which is 40 minutes from Green Bay. One-way introductory fares at $US49 ($AU68).

Tampa to Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio pawel.gaul/Getty Images

Frontier will fly twice-weekly to Columbus on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning December 17. The carrier will see competition from Spirit, Southwest, and newcomer Breeze Airways, which just launched operations in May. Moreover, Allegiant operates a route from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater to Columbus’ secondary airport, Rickenbacker International Airport, which is 25 minutes away from Columbus’ primary airport where Frontier flies. One-way introductory fares start at $US49 ($AU68).

Between Boston and Cancun

Boston, Massachusettes Getty/Steve Marsel

Frontier will fly five-times-weekly from Boston to Cancun on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning December 16. The route will face competition from JetBlue, Delta, and American, which offers Saturday-only service. One-way introductory fares start at $US89 ($AU124).

Between Minneapolis and Cancun

Minneapolis, Minnesota Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock

Frontier will fly five-times-weekly from Minneapolis to Cancun on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning December 16. The airline will compete with Delta and Sun Country on the route. One-way introductory fares start at $US89 ($AU124).

Between Baltimore and Cancun

Baltimore, Maryland Shutterstock

Frontier will fly thrice-weekly from Baltimore to Cancun on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning December 17. The route will see competition from Spirit and Southwest. One-way introductory fares start at $US89 ($AU124).

Between Detroit and Cancun

Detroit, Michigan Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Frontier will fly twice-weekly from Detroit to Cancun on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning December 16. Delta and Spirit will be direct competitors on this route. One-way introductory fares start at $US89 ($AU124).

Between Columbus, Ohio and Cancun

Cancun, Mexico Shutterstock.com

Frontier will fly twice-weekly from Columbus to Cancun on Mondays and Fridays beginning January 21. The airline will face Saturday-only competition from American and Southwest. One-way introductory fares start at $US89 ($AU124).

Between Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Cancun

Raleigh, North Carolina Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock

Frontier will fly once weekly from Raleigh-Durham to Cancun on Saturdays beginning January 22. American and JetBlue will be competitors on the route. One-way introductory fares start at $US89 ($AU124).

Between Atlanta and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Shutterstock.com

Frontier will fly once weekly from Atlanta to Punta Cana on Saturdays beginning December 18. The carrier will compete with Delta on the route. One-way introductory fares start at $US99 ($AU138).