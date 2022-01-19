Frontier is adding 13 new routes out of Chicago and Houston with fares starting at $29 one-way — see the full list

Frontier Airlines is expanding its network. Carlos Yudica

Frontier Airlines is making waves with 13 new routes out of Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby.

The budget carrier is entering the turf of Southwest Airlines, which has major bases at both airports.

Despite adding the new routes, Frontier will still fly to Chicago O’Hare and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental.

Frontier Airlines is fueling competition at Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby airports with the introduction of 13 new routes, placing the budget airline head-to-head with domestic giant Southwest Airlines.

Frontier announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its network to include 10 new routes from Chicago and three from Houston. The additions are putting pressure on Dallas-based Southwest, which owns a majority of the market in both cities, including operating 93% of the departures at Chicago Midway and 94.4% at Houston Hobby, according to data obtained from OAG Schedules by Routes Online.

“This strategic announcement situates Frontier to capture strong existing demand and stimulate new traffic with affordable fares and convenient service,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial, said in a press statement.

Although Frontier does not currently operate at either airport, the carrier has previously flown to both in previous years. According to Cirium schedules obtained by The Points Guy, Frontier last flew to Chicago Midway in April 2015 and to Houston Hobby in July 2012.

Despite adding the secondary airports, Frontier will continue flying to Chicago O’Hare and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental, major international gateways in both cities. However, the airline is shifting eight of its routes from O’Hare to Midway, including Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario in California, Phoenix, Tampa, and Trenton in New Jersey, according to TPG.

The shifts leave O’Hare with flights to just four destinations, including Cancun, Orlando, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and San Juan in Puerto Rico. Orlando will be the only shared route Frontier serves from both Midway and O’Hare.

Meanwhile, all three new routes out of Houston Hobby will be additions, and the carrier will continue flying to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Philadelphia from George Bush Intercontinental.

The new routes mark the latest push from Frontier to increase competition with Southwest. In November, Frontier announced 16 new domestic and international routes out of Orlando International Airport, making it the airport’s largest nonstop operator, according to the carrier. As of January 2022, Southwest, which has a major base in Orlando, offers 51 nonstop routes from the city, while Frontier offers 59, according to the airport.

Take a closer look at Frontier’s 13 new routes out of Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby airports.

Between Chicago and Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia. Tetra Images

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Atlanta on April 28. The airline will compete with Southwest and Delta on the route with intro fares starting at $29 one-way.

Between Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth

Dallas, Texas. RF Pictures

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth on April 28. The airline will be the route’s sole operator with intro fares starting at $29 one-way.

Between Chicago and Denver

Denver, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post/Getty Images

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Denver on April 28. The airline will face direct competition from Southwest with intro fares starting at $39 one-way.

Between Chicago and Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada. randy andy/Shutterstock

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Las Vegas on April 28. The airline will only compete with Southwest on the route with intro fares starting at $39 one-way.

Between Chicago and Ontario

Ontario, California Matt Gush/Shutterstock

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Ontario on April 28. Southwest will be the airline’s only competitor. Intro fares start at $39 one-way.

Between Chicago and Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona. Mark Skalny/Shutterstock

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Phoenix on April 28. The airline will face competition from Southwest with intro fares starting at $59 one-way.

Between Chicago and Tampa

Tampa, Florida Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Tampa on April 28. Southwest will be the airline’s only competitor. Intro fares start at $29 one-way.

Between Chicago and Trenton

Trenton, New Jersey. FotosForTheFuture/Shutterstock

Frontier is launching four times weekly service between Chicago and Trenton on April 29. The airline will be the route’s sole operator with intro fares starting at $39 one-way.

Between Chicago and Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Fort Lauderdale on October 13. The airline will face competition from Southwest with intro fares starting at $49 one-way.

Between Chicago and Orlando

Orlando, Florida. John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Frontier is launching daily service between Chicago and Orlando on October 13. Southwest will be the airline’s only competitor. Intro fares start at $49 one-way.

Between Houston and Cancun

Cancun, Mexico. Elizabeth Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images

Frontier is launching thrice-weekly service between Houston and Cancun on May 26. The airline will face competition from Southwest with intro fares starting at $79 one-way.

Between Houston and Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada. John Locher/AP Photo

Frontier is launching four times weekly service between Houston and Las Vegas on May 27. The airline will only compete with Southwest on the route with intro fares starting at $59 one-way.

Between Houston and Orlando

Orlando, Florida. Amanda Krause/Insider

Frontier is launching four times weekly service between Houston and Orlando on May 27. Southwest will be the airline’s only competitor. Intro fares start at $39 one-way.