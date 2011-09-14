EU Looks To Beef Up Border Control

Europe’s border patrol to be revamped

The EU parliament voted to give the eurozone’s border patrol, Frontex, the power to acquire its own helicopters and cars in order to more effectively patrol Europe’s frontiers, reports DW World.The move is aimed at creating more independence for the border patrol organisation as well as ensuring it does not violate human rights while protecting the eurozone’s borders.



Frontex has been busy in recent times, aiding Greece against Turkish migrants and managing immigrants moving from Libya to Italy.

It was also reported that France and Denmark had both introduced stricter border controls earlier this year, perhaps hinting that a continent-wide border patrol revamp was needed.

Read more from DW World here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.