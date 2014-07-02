The Sun's Chilling Front Page: The World's Most Powerful Terrorist

In its top story on Wednesday, U.K.’s The Sun calls ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi the world’s most powerful terrorist. The chief of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham is “seen as more influential than Osama Bin Laden,” the paper wrote.

On Sunday, Baghdadi was declared the leader of a caliphate, or Islamic state, as the jihadist militant group continue to take over vast areas of Iraq and Syria.

Baghdadi is the first “caliph” of all Muslims since the fall of the Ottoman Empire almost 100 years ago. The group, known for its savage tactics, operates separately from Al-Qaeda and is attracting extremists worldwide who want to join global jihad.

The Telegraph reported that Hassan Hassan, an analyst at Abu Dhabi’s Delma Institute, said: “Jihadism has evolved significantly. It is no longer limited to narrow ‘elitists’ who travel to distant countries to wage jihad. Today’s jihad is more sophisticated and individualized and can be waged everywhere.”

Here’s the chilling front page, which is remarkably restrained for The Sun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.