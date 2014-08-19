The Front Page Of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Says It All

Pamela Engel

The front page of Tuesday’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch shows just how bad things have gotten in Ferguson, Missouri.

The scene looks almost unreal — a cop clad in riot gear fires tear gas that looks like fire in the direction of a crowd. In the background are several more cops similarly dressed.

The National Guard has been called in to help tame the situation in Ferguson.

Protests have taken over the St. Louis suburb since a Ferguson police officer shot unarmed black teenager Michael Brown on Aug. 9.

Two people were shot and 31 were arrested Monday night.

