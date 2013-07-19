Front Page Of Boston Herald Slams Rolling Stone's Controversial Cover

Rolling Stone’s controversial August cover has angered a lot of people, including some editors of The Boston Herald.



Here’s Thursday’s front page:

Rolling Stone took a lot of heat yesterday for putting what looks like a glamour shot of suspected Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on its cover. Many have accused the magazine of glorifying the terrorist, and some businesses (including large drugstore chain CVS) have announced boycotts of the issue.

Some media critics aren’t bothered by the Tsarnaev cover (and point out that the same shot of Tsarnaev was used on the front page of The New York Times), but The Boston Herald has made its stance known. Public officials in Boston, including Mayor Thomas Menino, also condemned the Rolling Stones cover.

Authorities say that 19-year-old Tsarnaev, along with his now-deceased older brother Tamerlan, planted bombs at the Boston Marathon in a terrorist attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.