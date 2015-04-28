The front page of Tuesday's Baltimore Sun makes the city look like Ferguson

Riots are ravaging Baltimore following the funeral of a 25-year-old black man who suffered a fatal spinal cord injury while in police custody.

People are setting fires and looting businesses in the city. The scene looks similar to the protests that broke out in Ferguson, Missouri after a white police officer shot an unarmed black teenager there last year.

The riots in Baltimore were triggered by a confrontation between cops and teenagers outside the Mondawmin Mall after a nearby school let out. Police knew to go to the mall because of rumblings on social media about a so-called purge, a reference to a movie where crime is legalised for 12 hours, as The Baltimore Sun reports.

Police arrived at the mall in riot gear and students reportedly started pelting the cops, who threw rocks back and sprayed tear gas, according to the newspaper.

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun covered the riots on the front page of Tuesday’s newspaper (via Laura Nelson):

The riots are Baltimore’s worst in more than 45 years.

Vaughn De Vaughn, a local teacher, told the Sun: “This is about anger and frustration and them not knowing how to express it.”

On Monday, the governor of Maryland declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard. Public schools are closed on Tuesday and police have implemented a curfew that starts at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. May 4.

Photos on the front page of the Sun resemble the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri:

