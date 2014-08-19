The Front Of This Maserati Concept Car Is Pure Aggression

Maserati Not really fooling around, are we?

Maserati is know for occupying a space between the more subdued sport sedans produced by BMW and Mercedes and the bold designs of Ferraris and Porsches (Maserati and Ferrari live under the same Fiat corporate umbrella).

The Quattroporte is an excellent example: sleek, stylish, but nothing over-the-top.

That’s why the design of the Alfieri concept car (see the photo above) is so striking. Maserati is escalating, with a cluster of design cues that push beyond what’s available in the form of the GranTurismo MC Stradale, the carmaker’s most aggressive current offering.

Often, the attention-grabbing design of concept cars never makes it to the production model. However, Maserati brought the Alfieri concept to the Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach last week, which suggests that as the vehicle heads into production, the aggressive look may survive.

As you can see, the Alfieri’s front end is pushing the envelope on design for the brand.

