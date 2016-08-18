Images from the front lines of Ukraine are a vivid reminder that there's still a war going on in Europe

Something big may be about to go down in Ukraine.

For the Ukrainian soldiers that are stationed on the eastern border with Russia, however, things have already escalated to a conventional conflict — for example in Shyrokyne, on the Azov Sea coast east of the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian forces have reported being the target of over 200 rounds of mortars and artillery fire in the middle of the night from separatist forces.

And the conflict in Ukraine looks like it could be on the verge of boiling over as Russian and Russian-backed forces are encircling Ukraine from the north, east, and south.

Ukrainian military photographer Dmitry Muravsky captured the alleged moment of what appears to be Ukrainian forces being fired upon:

We don’t see much of it in US, but eastern Ukraine is a very real shooting war, people via @MrKovalenko pic.twitter.com/fwCE6MJg8Z

— Michael Crowley (@michaelcrowley) August 17, 2016

It doesn’t seem like things will be tapering off anytime soon either, since Russia has recently deployed an assortment of ground, air, and naval units around Ukraine. Included in the deployments is the S-400 air defence system, in response to Russian allegation that Ukraine had deployed special forces troops to the contested region of Crimea in order to commit acts of sabotage.

“We obviously will not let such things slide by,” Russian President Vladimir Putin warned.

However, the US has determined that their is no evidence of a Ukrainian incursion into Crimea. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine on March 18, 2014 after the peninsula held a referendum on independence. The referendum was held during a Russian occupation.

