From Yahoo to Yodle: Sales Vet Deluca

More Yahoo reshuffling: Mike Deluca, who managed sales for Yahoo’s job search engine HotJobs, joined NY-based Yodle today.



A self-described Yellow Pages alternative, Yodle directs online ad campaigns for local businesses, and has apparently grown pretty quickly since it began in 2005. Yodle’s Q4 2007 revenue was up 400% year-over-year, and in November it raised $12 million in a Series B round from Bessemer Venture Partners and Draper Fisher Jurvetson — we heard that the bids pegged the valuation at $40-plus million.

Deluca comes in after 4 years at Yahoo! and has also worked at EMC and Hewlett-Packard during his 17-year career in sales.

