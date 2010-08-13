How Two Wall Street Kids Created A FAST Growing Tech Startup

Why did two investment bankers quit their jobs to create a New York City startup? More importantly, how did they break into the New York City tech scene without any tech experience themselves?



As co-founders, Dan Leahy and Ben McKean built VillageVines as a company that lets users book reservations at high-end restaurants for a $10 fee in exchange for a discount. Dan Leahy explains how he and his partner built VillageVines from the ground up.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

