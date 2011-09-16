From Viral Fame To Household Name: The Best Careers Launched By Viral Videos

In today’s Internet age, anyone can become a star with the right viral video. YouTube even allows you to make money off of your videos – as long as they’re original content.



But how do you REALLY make a career out of your Internet fame?

You parley the YouTube fame into a bigger platform.

Television shows. Record deals. MMA fights. The works.

That’s where the real money can be made. (While, of course, continuing to make dough through your YouTube channel.)

