From Viral Fame To Household Name: The Best Careers Launched By Viral Videos

In today’s Internet age, anyone can become a star with the right viral video. YouTube even allows you to make money off of your videos – as long as they’re original content.
But how do you REALLY make a career out of your Internet fame?
Some viral stars have been seen by millions of people, but all they’re known for are their antics on the computer screen.
With all due respect to YouTube shows like “Fred” and “Smosh,” let’s take a look at the viral stars who have moved beyond relying solely on their Internet fame.
For some, a display of their pure talent was enough to move beyond their awesome YouTube video. Others had to rely on their creativity, business savvy, and luck.
If you don't know who 'lonelygirl15' is, click here for a description.
Rose has taken her acting career beyond YouTube and has been on hit shows like 'Greek' and HBO web series 'Hooking Up.'
Last year, she was a 'celeb blogger' for the NHL during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After playing for only two seasons at the University of Waterloo in Canada, Reinders and his agent decided to make an awesome highlight video to show Canadian Football League (CFL) teams.
Instead, the NFL came knocking at his door and the Cleveland Browns signed the undrafted rookie to a contract.
If he makes the 53-man roster, Reinders would be making at least $325,000 -- the minimum salary for an NFL player.
Just last month, Lin Yu Chun was being dubbed the 'Taiwanese Susan Boyle' after his stunning performance on a Taiwanese singing competition.
He just signed a record deal with Sony Music and his debut album will be released this July.
Upton became a viral star with her nonsensical response to a question during the Miss Teen USA pageant.
As hilarious as it was confusing, Upton learned to laugh at herself and moved on with her young career.
Donald Trump signed her to his Trump Models Management; most recently, she placed 3rd in The Amazing Race.
The duo of Huang Yixin and Wei Wei lip-synced their way towards success -- starting with the Backstreet Boys' hit 'I Want It That Way.'
Since then, the former students have signed a contract with Beijing-based media company Taihe Rye to continue their lip-syncing videos and to appear in Pepsi commercials.
The Back Dorm Boys are also spokespeople for Motorola and Sina in China.
Kimbo Slice rose to viral fame with his infamous street fight videos circulated through YouTube.
He emerges victorious in all but one video, and his beatdowns attracted the attention of MMA organisation EliteXC. He earned between $250,000 - $500,000 for each of his four fights with the company.
Most recently, Slice competed in The Ultimate Fighter and fought in two official UFC bouts. After a loss to Matt Mitrione, Kimbo was released by the company.
Soulja Boy had a number one hit with 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' when he was just 17-years old.
His catchy song caught fire in large part due to his popular instructional video where he teaches you how to 'Crank That.'
Filipino singer Arnel Pineda's music career started in the early 1980s, but he has achieved more success today than ever before.
Videos of his band, The Zoo, performing cover songs were uploaded onto YouTube; one of the bands they covered -- Journey -- took notice.
They gave him an audition and announced Pineda as their new lead singer in December 2007. Revelation, the first album by Journey with Pineda, turned platinum in late 2008; the tour in support of their album raked in over $35 million.
On January 21, 2009, Susan Boyle appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent and sang 'I Dreamed A Dream' for her audition.
Needless to say, after her performance was uploaded onto YouTube, the world was amazed by the Scotswoman.
Since that fateful performance, Boyle had signed with Columbia Records and her debut album -- I Dreamed A Dream -- has gone on to sell over 4 million copies.
Already a megastar at the age of 16, Justin Bieber used YouTube as the launching pad for his rising fame.
His mother would record him singing hit songs and upload them onto the video-sharing site for the world to see.
Bieber would soon be 'discovered,' sign a record deal, and crank out hit songs causing girls all over the world to cry over him. Right now, he's getting ready to take over the world.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.