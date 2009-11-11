From Twitter to TV: 'Shit My Dad Says' Lands Sitcom Deal

Justin Halpern could probably move out of his father’s house right now.In just three months, the 29-year-old has become a pop-culture phenomenon thanks to his Twitter account, shitmydadsays. Halpern’s tweets about his 73-year-old dad — who makes unintentionally hilarious, profanity-laced comments like “Either take the strawberry and stop bitching, or no strawberry, that’s the deal” — have attracted 715,000-plus followers, a book deal and now, a TV show on CBS.

The network has tapped Halpern to co-write the multi-camera family comedy with Patrick Schumacker, the Hollywood Reporter says. CBS also recruited David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the team behind “Will & Grace,” to executive produce; and of course, the title will be cleaned up to remove the S-word.

Halpern’s concept is brilliant in its simplicity, and CBS is wise to build a comedy around it. Although people talk about the death of the TV sitcom — gone are the days of “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “The Cosby Show” — CBS has established itself as a destination for comedies that are broad yet smart, even family-friendly.

Some shining examples: “How I Met Your Mother,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “The Big Bang Theory” and yes, “Two and A Half Men,” which is strangely comforting when your brain hurts at the end of a long day.

Even with a great idea and tons of buzz, there’s still a slight chance CBS could pull the plug on Halpern’s show. To demonstrate it can succeed, Halpern must write scripts as sharply absurd as his father’s commentary. He must also participate in the casting process, and recruit actors who have really good chemistry — if all else fails, the dynamic of the cast can compensate for a bad episode or two.

If Justin needs to find a good dad, we can offer ours! (Just kidding, Dad, if you’re reading this.)

Any ideas for who should fill that key role?

