You no longer get free trips on your Opal card from today

Today marks the end of the popular Opal card incentive of free trips for public transport users after eight trips in a week.

Instead, commuters will now pay half-price after eight journeys.

Along with this change, commuters now also need to “tap off” even if they are travelling the full length of a route. If they don’t they will not receive the “transfer discount” of $2 which applies when they transfer to another transport mode within an hour of tapping off.

It comes after NSW state premier Mike Baird government announced the incentive would be axed in May, just 18 months after telling Sydney commuters to sign up for the public transport card to “find the savings” and “beat the system”.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance says the changes needed to be made because “in order to deliver more services they have to be paid for”.

The new half-price fares was one of the recommendations made by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal in its review of the state’s public transport.

