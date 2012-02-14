From The Department Of Bad Ideas: Barbie Vodka In A Baby Bottle And Other Children's Cocktails

Photo: Anna Utopia Giordano

Will Barbie be making her way out of the toy aisle and onto the liquor shelves?Italian artist Anna Utopia Giordano has paired popular toys with alcohol brands in her new “POPbottle” art exhibit. Giordano has made it clear that the bottle are “not for sale.”



(Come on, Mattel isn’t that stupid).

The visually intriguing Fisher-Price/whiskey mash ups and Nintendo/Gin juxtapositions are accompanied by the slogan, “Parents, please feed your kids responsibly.” Giordano told Business Insider:

“This is an art project to raise social awareness on topics such as alcohol abuse by teens, alcohol abuse by pregnant women, the disinterest of some parents towards their children (abandoned for days between toys and video games), how far marketers can go to gain the attention of their younger customers.”

Giordano also recently made headlines over an art project in which the nudes in Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” and other masterpieces were Photoshopped to reduce their curves to size-zero dimensions.

