From Spying To Socialising, Parents Now Rule Facebook

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook’s demographic is changing.

As parents log on, kids log off, and now people over the age of 30 are Facebook’s biggest users.

Social media expert Michael McQueen told The Sydney Morning Herald, “The older generation began signing up in 2010 and, originally, a lot of these users were parents who wanted to spy on their kids. But now they are reconnecting with old school friends and people who live overseas and they have caught the Facebook bug.”

The SMH reports now only 23% of Australian teenagers will go to Facebook first for the social media fix, preferring Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.