From politics to robotics, former Premier Campbell Newman is embarking on a career change

Former Premier of Queensland Campbell Newman is making a drastic career change from politics to robotics following his ousting from the seat of Ashgrove.

A former colleague told News Corp that “advanced engineering” in farming has always “fascinated” Newman, who has sought advice from scientists about the use of robotic technologies on the land.

Newman sees the career move as a natural extension of his engineering days, according to the colleague.

Prior to politics Newman had a thirteen year career as an Australian Army Engineer, before moving into various private sector roles and an executive position at leading Queensland agribusiness, Grainco Australia.

Since his defeat, Newman has remained silent in the public forum, attributing his loss to colleagues turning on him rather than losing voters confidence.

His lack of interaction has been criticised by some who have compared it to the respectable defeat of his predecessor Anna Bligh, who accepted responsibility for her 2012 loss and thanked the public for the opportunity.

