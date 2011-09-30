From Poland to Argentina

During this week’s roundtable, once again, we had an international group of entrepreneurs presenting from Buenos Aires, Argentina; Warsaw, Poland; Geneva, Switzerland; Sherbrooke, Canada; Oakland, California; and Austin, Texas. In addition, we had attendees from many other parts of the world. Let’s dive in and see what they each are working on.



Rockify

First up, Joel Korpi from Austin, Texas, pitched Rockify, a platform for transforming video content into multiple device friendly formats, process payments and help content producers distribute and monetise content more widely. Joel has one anchor customer right now and has validated his assumptions based on that case study. He also has raised one round of seed funding and is ready for another.

Home Swappers Club

Then Marie-Janine Saris from Buenos Aires, Argentina, discussed Home Swappers Club, a concept inspired by Airbnb, where people who love to travel swap their homes using the site as a trusted place to meet other validated home owners and renters. It’s a decent concept, and we discussed nuances of how the logic will flow. It is, however, too early for financing.

Resmesh

Next, Ashwin Bhambri from Warsaw, Poland, pitched Resmesh, a concept that aims to create ‘profiles’ for people. As a market entry strategy, Ashwin proposed taking LinkedIn customers and setting up personal profiles for them, an idea that did not sound convincing to me at all. Recruiters are using LinkedIn actively, and they like it. I don’t see any reason why they would go to a different site.

my3P.com

Roi Patterson from Sherbrooke, Canada, presented my3P.com, a motherhood and apple pie concept for solving the world’s problems – from teaching teens how to build lawn mowing businesses to teaching government agencies how to do economic development to teaching businesses how to perform better to being a feeder to incubators. This would be a top contender for one of the least thought through businesses we have seen at 1M/1M.

StyleShop247.com

Last up, Ashesh Patel from Oakland, California, pitched StyleShop247.com, a Flipkart of fashion for Indian consumers, so to speak, whereby the site would be selling foreign fashion brands to Indian consumers. The concept is good with lots of precedence in the Western markets; however, the company needs to show some level of validation that Indian consumers are ready to buy relatively expensive merchandise online. Ashesh also rattled out a very long list of categories of merchandise, including, apparel and shoes, accessories, beauty products, etc. I would focus on one category as Zappos did.

