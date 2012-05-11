Car Crashes And Burning Buildings Are No Match For These 10 Real Life Celebrity Superheroes

Mila Kunis saved her employee’s life this week after he suffered a seizure in her home.

Acting, modelling, singing … and now real life superhero?Tom Cruise and Demi Moore are just two of many celebrities who have not only played a superhero (or super villain) on film, but in real life as well.



Just this week, Mila Kunis saved her employee’s life after he began having a seizure in her L.A. home.

Acting under very tense circumstances—from street fights to suicidal Twitter followers—these 10 heroic celebrities have put themselves in danger in order to save the life of another.

