Car Crashes And Burning Buildings Are No Match For These 10 Real Life Celebrity Superheroes

Acting, modelling, singing … and now real life superhero?Tom Cruise and Demi Moore are just two of many celebrities who have not only played a superhero (or super villain) on film, but in real life as well.
Just this week, Mila Kunis saved her employee’s life after he began having a seizure in her L.A. home.
Acting under very tense circumstances—from street fights to suicidal Twitter followers—these 10 heroic celebrities have put themselves in danger in order to save the life of another.
Mila Kunis saved a man's life this week when, while he was working at her house, collapsed from a seizure. She quickly turned his head to the side and stayed with him until the paramedics arrived.
Ryan Gosling then continued with his good Samaritan work when he broke up a street fight in New York City.
After seeing a teenager flip his car, Patrick Dempsey used a crowbar to pry the unconscious teen out of the car and to safety. Dempsey's quick action saved the teen's life, who miraculously only ended up with a concussion and injured eye.
While vacationing at Richard Branson's $70 million dollar home in the British Virgin Islands, a rogue lighting bolt struck the house and started a fire. The house was destroyed and Kate helped evacuate Branson's elderly mother by literally carrying her out of the house on her back.
In 1996, Tom Cruise was boating off the Italian island of Capri when he saw a sailboat catch fire. He quickly rescued the five boaters and got them to safety. Earlier in the year, he helped the victim of a hit-and-run in Santa Monica, California.
