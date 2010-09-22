US

The Origins Of Mark Zuckerberg's "Dirty Tricks" – In 25 Seconds

Nicholas Carlson

Back in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg decided he needed to cut lagging cofounder Eduardo Saverin out of the company in order for the Facebook to survive.

He accomplished this task through a series of technical maneuvers including an acquisition of TheFacebook.com by TheFacebook.com.

In this 25-second clip, we explain WHO he learned all these “dirty tricks” from.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.