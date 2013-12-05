From Melbourne With Love: 50 Years Of James Bond Design On Show

Daniel Craig, the latest Bond, in Skyfall with the Aston Martin DB5. We hope he has comprehensive insurance.

Whether you like your martini shaken or stirred, fans of the world’s most famous spy, James Bond, should head to Melbourne this summer for Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style at the Melbourne Museum.

Jinx (Halle Berry) emerges from the sea

©2002 Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation.

The exhibition draws on 50 years of movie paraphernalia since Sean Connery first uttered the immortal words “Bond, James Bond” in Dr No.

The exhibition goes behind the films with sets, photographs and concept drawings, as well as presenting the cars, gadgets and clothes, from Roger Moore’s white tuxedo from Octopussy to the Moonraker spacesuit, Halle Berry’s bikini from Die Another Day and Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale budgie smugglers.

The really fun, but deadly parts are Richard Kiel’s (aka Jaws) shiny steel teeth, Scaramanga’s golden gun, Oddjob’s steel-rimmed bowler hat and best of all, the 1964 silver Aston Martin DB5 from Goldeneye, which made a welcome return in Skyfall.

It’s the first time many of the pieces have been seen in public and Melbourne is the only Australian stop for Designing 007.

The exhibition runs until 23 February, 2014 at Melbourne Museum. Tickets start from $24 adult/$14 children from Ticketek or the museum.

