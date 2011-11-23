From Google to Disney: The Corporations with the Best Reputations

The Occupy Wall Street movement may be putting a spotlight on corporations like Bank of America for their perceived evil ways, but not all big brands are failing at keeping their reputations strong and their customers happy. Some such as Apple, Johnson & Johnson, and General Mills have maintained a customer-centric approach that has their brands scoring well in the most recent Harris Interactive Reputation Quotient Study.



The study, which was conducted earlier in the year before the OWS movement picked up steam, lists some predictable names at the bottom as the least reputable corporations, including:

AIG

BP

Goldman Sachs

Citigroup

Chrysler

Bank of America

General Motors

Exxon

JP Morgan Chase

Delta Airlines

Google lead the pack, supplanting Berkshire Hathaway, which fell to 4th.

“We have always believed that if we focus on making the best products for our users all else will follow,” said Google VP of Consumer Marketing Gary Briggs. “We’re honored to be recognised in this ranking and we will continue to put our users first.”

This infographic by GetSatisfaction examines the study and breaks down the results. Click to enlarge.

