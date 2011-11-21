FROM GEEK TO CHIC: New York's Top VCs And Entrepreneurs Turn Into Supermodels

On Thursday, one of the biggest tech events of the year took place at Armory in New York City.



Raise Cache and Hack NY got together to put on a fashion show featuring clothing and accessories from startups like Bonobos and Bauble Bar.

Models ranged from Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson to Techstars Managing Director David Tisch.

Their transformation from jeans and t-shirts to suits and ties was pretty incredible.

We were there to catch the techies walk the runway. Everyone was so dressed up, we were only able to recognise about half of the models. If you know any of the people we missed, leave their names and companies in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.