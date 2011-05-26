From Flash To The Cloud: "We Are Seeing The Re-Architecture Of The Web"

An innovator who in mid-nineties played a central role in development tool ColdFusion and the Flash platform when he was CTO of Macromedia, Jeremy Allaire sees the evolution of digital rich media to a cloud-based environment.
He calls current developments the “re-architecture of the Web.”
Allaire is CEO of Brightcove, the big online video platform company which announced yesterday a major expansion into cloud services and App development and management support.
We spoke with him yesterday in Boston at the company’s global customer conference.
Andy Plesser, Managing Editor
Disclaimer: This and several other segments from the Brightcove event were created as part of a sponsorship of Beet.TV by Brightcove.
You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.
