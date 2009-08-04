From Exploding iPods To Exploding Cars?

Before we get too excited about Lithium Ion batteries to power cars, Otto Rock at Inka Cola News urges us to take a brief step back and consider safety…



Meet Ellie Stanborough, an 11 year old Limey with her exploded iPod. The whole story is over the The Times this morning and is ostensibly about the way Apple tried to gag her family into not speaking about the way her iPod did this:

Ken Stanborough, 47, from Liverpool, dropped his 11-year-old daughter Ellie’s iPod Touch last month. “It made a hissing noise,” he said. “I could feel it getting hotter in my hand, and I thought I could see vapour”. Mr Stanborough said he threw the device out of his back door, where “within 30 seconds there was a pop, a big puff of smoke and it went 10ft in the air”.

But for me the near-certain source of the explosion is more interesting, namely the lithium ion battery that powers the thing. Are you seriously suggesting you scale that sucker up 1,000 times and put it in a moving vehicle without large-scale upgrades in lithium technology? I mean, wouldn’t it ruin your weekend to be rear-ended at a set of traffic lights and then have your legs blown off by your own car’s power system a couple of seconds later?

