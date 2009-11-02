Child Stars To Lawyers: The Jell-o Pudding Girl And That Kid From Hook

Stage parents will latch on to this one — not all child actors have a tough time later in life (see: Gary Coleman). Some become lawyers.



Jennifer Snyder ate Jell-o pudding with Bill Cosby and starred in more than 50 other commercials before eventually attending Villanova Law School and becoming a partner at Dilworth Paxon. Snyder, who still acts and sings, is profiled in the current New York Lawyer.

The Am Law Daily caught up with current Brooklyn Law School visiting professor and former Sullivan & Cromwell associate Charlie Korsmo, better known as the kid who faced Dustin Hoffman in Hook. Kormos also appeared in Dick Tracy and Can’t Hardly Wait (the Jennifer Love Hewitt teen flick).

Korsmo had quite the post-film resume — he went MIT, then Yale, and clerked on the 2nd Circuit heading to S&C. Kormos is out of the acting game, but did volunteer to Am Law that he would be willing to help Warren Beatty out in his legal battle to get the film rights to the cartoon Dick Tracy.

