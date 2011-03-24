From China With Love: What Your iPhone Went Through To Get To You

This series is commissioned by UPS. Discover the new logistics. It levels playing fields and lets you act locally or globally. It’s for the individual entrepreneur, the small business, or the large company. Put the new logistics to work for you.

When the iPhone 4 was released in June, Apple fans obsessively posted updates to Twitter and message boards as their new phone made its way from China to their front door.



Their persistence paid off. Some got lucky and discovered their shiny new phone would arrive a day early.

So how does your iPhone make it to you after you order? We looked at what Apple customers reported over the summer and determined the route most iPhones take from Foxconn’s HQ in Shenzhen, China to Your Home, USA.

Read on to learn about the journey your new iPhone takes to get to you:

Your new iPhone is born at the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China

First up: a quick pit stop in Lantau Island, Hong Kong

Package tracking not good enough for you? Follow your package’s flight overseas.

Some truly obsessive Apple fanboys like to track their iPhone’s real-time location as it makes its journey over the Pacific Ocean. You can use flightaware.com to search for your shipper’s active flights and get a good idea which plane your iPhone is probably on.

Next, your iPhone has to clear customs.

Like everything entering the United States, your package has to clear customs.

If you ordered from Apple.com, the next stop is Anchorage, Alaska.

It seems that most people who order their iPhone directly from apple.com see their package make a stop in Anchorage before heading to the Lower 48.

AT&T orders make a stop in Fort Worth, Texas.

Reports from people who order from att.com or an AT&T retail store say their package is sent to the company’s facility in Fort Worth instead of Anchorage.

Your iPhone made it home!

From Anchorage or Fort Worth, your iPhone will be shipped to your home.

…Or your local AT&T Store

If you ordered from an AT&T store, your phone will be delivered there. You should receive an e-mail notification from AT&T that your phone is ready to pick up.

Now that your iPhone has arrived, don’t lose it!

