From Bank To Broke: 20 Celebs Who TANKED Their Fortunes

When Anna Nicole Smith's 90-year-old oil-mogul husband J. Howard Marshall passed away, she was left with nothing despite the fact that she was told a trust fund would be set up for her.

Smith sued her husband's estate claiming Marshall's son was sabotaging her chances of getting the money she was 'owed.' Smith had to file for bankruptcy in 1996 during the legal battle after she was hit with a sexual harassment claim from a housekeeper.

Unfortunately, Smith died before she could hear the results of the claim she made to Marshall's fortune: It was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.