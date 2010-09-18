How To Go From An Idea To Launching With Paying Customers In 8 Steps

At this point you probably know what you want to build and specifically what problem the app is meant to solve. From here you start to define the solution to the problem stated above.

How will the app specifically solve this problem? What is the secret sauce? The high level specifications should be 1-2 pages at MOST. This is something that a normal human being should be able to read and define specific important features. It's really the skeleton for the technical outline of your app. In short, it should be enough for Photoshop mockups or even just wire frames created with Balsamiq.

When creating mockups and wire frames don't focus on fleshing out every last detail or every last little screen ie- the reset password screen or some obscure settings page. Instead, pick maybe 4-5 different screens that show the key functionality of the app. You're prepping yourself for initial customer feedback and validation, so pick the screens that are going to convince them and get the point across that your solution is solving the problem you have defined.

Example 1: With PadPressed , I spent a fair amount of time looking at the native iPad applications major publishers had put out such as USA Today, BBC, Financial Times,etc. I also had a list of specific functionality that I knew was crucial. Simple page design, large fonts, accelerometer aware, touch navigation, swiping to advance were some of them.

I also defined the way that integration should work with WordPress. This was more of a technical issue, but it was also key to adoption. For mockups I basically screens hotted from my iPad, photoshopped a bunch of different things together, and also took videos of the touch interactions that were key.

Example 2: With Cloudomatic(flow) we basically locked ourselves down for an entire weekend to get through steps 1-3. I defined everything that was needed from the both the developer standpoint and the affiliate end. From there we translated that into the 4 most important separate screens that had an overview of what the app would do- overview dashboard, define payment plans coordinated with your app, and what the interface looks like for an actual affiliate.