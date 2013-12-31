It's Actually Not That Rare For People To Find Dead -- And Living -- Frogs In Their Salads

A photo of a dead frog in a Pret A Manger salad made the rounds on social media Monday and garnered many shocked comments, but finding amphibians in lettuce is more common than most people realise.

And sometimes the frogs are still alive and hopping.

Here’s a roundup of some news stories from the past few years that mention frogs (both dead and alive) found in lettuce:

It’s not completely clear why so many frogs are getting caught in bags of lettuce, but lack of pesticides on organic lettuce might have something to do with it.

Pesticides that quickly kill frogs are often sprayed on non-organic lettuce, but many people opt for natural greens to avoid possible harmful effects of the chemicals.

