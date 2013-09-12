This Spectacular Photo Shows A Frog Photobombing NASA's Recent Rocket Launch

An unlucky frog seems to have hopped in front of a photo taken of the LADEE launchat Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia on Sept. 6.

Jeremy Eggers from the Wallops/Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport confirmed to Universe Today that the photograph is real. And that the frog probably didn’t make it.

The website explains:

The launchpad at the Wallops/Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport has a “pool” for the high-volume water deluge system that activates during launches to protect the pad from damage and for noise suppression, and likely there was a (formerly) damp, cool place that was a nice spot for a frog to hang out.

LADEE, which stands for Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer, is a robotic mission conducted by NASA. The probe will orbit the moon and send back information about the lunar surface and atmosphere.

