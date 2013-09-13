Someone Has Come Up With The Best Happy Ending For The Frog That Photobombed A Rocket Launch

An unusual photo of an airborne frog in the foreground of NASA’s latest spacecraft launch has now gone viral.

The photo is authentic — it was taken by a still camera planted a few hundred feet away from the launch pad — but many are wondering what became of the frog.

Zigmond Leszczynski, deputy executive director for the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, which owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport where the rocket was launched, says he is hopeful that the frog survived. But no one can be sure.

Before a launch, the team usually walks around the site to make sure there are no foreign objects or debris. “This frog must have been outside the perimeter at the time,” Leszczynski told Business Insider in an email. “Launch pads are usually built in remote locations, which often have marshes that are home to frogs like the one in that photo.”

So that we can all rest easy, someone has come up with a cute way to save the frog, which is hanging in mid-air just a few feet away from the location of the remote camera.

In the animation, the frog pops open a life-saving mini parachute and is carried off the photograph to safety. We feel better now.

Here’s the animation from imgur:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.