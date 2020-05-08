AOC and other New Yorkers are slamming JetBlue's planned flyover around ground zero to honour frontline workers

Rachel Premack
ReutersA JetBlue passenger flight lands in New York City.

On Thursday evening, JetBlue will fly three passenger planes above New York City at a low altitude. The flyover is directed at honouring first responders and healthcare workers.

News of the aircraft display, which comes a week after the federal government staged a military flyover over America’s largest city, did not please New Yorkers.

Some of the backlash stems from the flyover’s path; the planes will depart from John F. Kennedy International Airport, loop around Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, and then head back down to Manhattan.

The passenger planes will circle the site of the old World Trade Centre, a complex of seven buildings in lower Manhattan that were destroyed on September 11, 2001. Two Boeing 767s crashed into the two largest towers of the World Trade Centre that morning, destroying the buildings and killing 2,763 people.

JetBlue Flyover NYCJetBlueJetBlue’s flyover plans.

That terrorist attack still lives in the minds of many New Yorkers, driving some to ask on social media why JetBlue would fly passenger planes around New York City.

One Twitter user, identified online as a New York-based illustrator, decried the actions as “frivolous, tonedeaf, and savagely useless.:”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in, slamming JetBlue for burning “jet fuel at low altitudes over vulnerable communities dying from a respiratory virus.”

Others said the flyover does not appear to give substantive help to healthcare workers or first responders. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers have expressed their frustrations with being called “heroes” instead of receiving a pay raise.

On May 6, JetBlue announced it would also donate two round-trip flights for 10,000 healthcare workers in New York City.

“JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever,” JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a statement. “We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way.”

JetBlue also said in the May 6 statement the flyover was being done at no cost to the airline and that it “thanks its partners at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JetBlue Air Line Pilots Association, CarbonFund.org and a fuel provider.

An Airbus A320, the type of aircraft being used for the flyover, burns about 3,000 pounds of fuel per hour while cruising. Julianna Bryan, a JetBlue spokesperson, told Business Insider that the carbon offsets for the flyover were donated as well.

Meanwhile, the company is burning through $US10 million a day because of decreased demand for flights.

Bryan told Business Insider that JetBlue has flown more than 1,400 medical professionals to New York City and other destinations. JetBlue has also donated cots, blankets, and amenity kits to Mount Sinai hospitals throughout New York.

The airline also donated 1 million TrueBlue points to transport Red Cross personnel and disaster-relief volunteers.

