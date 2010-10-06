Frito-Lay Ditches New Eco-Bag Because People Say It's Too Noisy

18 months after debuting an eco-friendly chip bag SunChips is discontinuing its biodegradable packaging, according to USA Today. Consumer complained about the noisy material used in the bag, and joined Facebook groups by the thousands to complain.



Sales have dropped 11 per cent over the past year, forcing SunChips to reconsider whether its green campaign is worth the trouble.

Read the full story at USA Today >

