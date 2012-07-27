'Fringe' Production Delayed Due To Star John Noble's Sleeping Disorder

Noble is a fan favourite on the show

It hasn’t been an easy start for the fifth and final season of “Fringe.” Production on the Fox sci-fi drama’s final season began last Wednesday and continued through Friday, but stopped Monday so the cast could attend the Television Critics Association press tour panel. Showrunner J.H. Wyman said actor John Noble could not attend the event because he was “under the weather.”



On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter said that the production delay would extend due to star Jaskia Nicole‘s car accident and multiple illnesses in the cast. Blair Brown missed Comic-Con a few weeks ago because of a cold, and now the perennially Emmy-snubbed Noble is being treated for a sleep disorder.

What was thought to be a three day delay will now extend to about August 7, nine shooting days. During the two week pause, the 63-year-old actor will seek treatment.

The delay should not effect the show’s September 28 premiere date.

