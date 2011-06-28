Forget About FaceTime: Fring Now Lets Four iPad Users Video Chat Together

Photo: Apple

Fring, one of the best video chat apps for iPhone and Android, just added full support for group video chatting on iPad 2.Unlike FaceTime, you can video chat over your carrier’s 3G network (meaning you don’t need Wi-Fi), and you can chat with up to three friends on their iPad 2’s, iPhones, or Android devices.



Along with video chat, Fring also lets you call landlines and chat with friends.

Click here to download Fring for free.

