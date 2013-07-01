Frightening Photos From The Report On The Qantas A380 Incident Show Exactly What Happened

Location of the cabin emergency call light and ECAM

QF32’s electronic centralised aircraft monitoring system (ECAM) initially warned the crew that the plane’s No.2 engine turbine was overheating.

It soon began displaying multiple warning messages, including a fire warning that only lasted for 1 to 2 seconds.

The crew transmitted an emergency, ‘pan-pan’ message to Singapore air traffic control at 10.02am. They decided to shut down the No.2 engine.

During the shutdown procedure, the ECAM warned that the engine had failed. The crew was unable to discharge either of the engine’s two fire extinguisher bottles normally.

ATSB reports that the crew continued following engine failure procedure by initiating a fuel transfer process.

The ECAM then warned that the No.2 engine had failed, No.1 and 4 engines were degraded, and No.3 was operating in an ‘alternate mode’.

ATSB reports that the flight crew did not initially respond to emergency warnings from the cabin crew while they were focused on the ECAM.

The bureau observed that the location of the cabin emergency call light and tone of the warning horn was not conspicuous enough, although ‘this did not result in an unsafe situation’ in this circumstance.