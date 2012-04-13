Wikipedia



Friggatriskaidekaphobia is the title to Nomura’s Americas Morning Comment this morning. That’s perfect.The word, of course, means fear of Friday the 13th.

It’s perfect since today is Friday the 13th, and there’s all kinds of bad stuff going on.

China’s GDP report registered a big miss.

North Korea fired off a rocket last night.

European markets are getting smashed.

Italian industrial production fell 0.7%.

UK PPI increased more than expected.

US futures are down,

Spanish CDS are at new highs.

The Spanish stock market is getting creamed.

