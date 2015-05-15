8 reasons to go to the Frieze Art Fair this weekend in NYC

On Thursday, the Frieze Art Fair opens in New York on Randall’s Island Park.

From May 14 — 17, fairgoers can check out a giant tent full of contemporary art. But that’s not all you can do while there.

Below are eight reasons why it’s the perfect weekend activity.

1. Richard Prince’s Instagrams:

In September, artist Richard Prince debuted his new show at the Gagosian Gallery — 38 real-life Instagrams inkjet-printed on 48-inch by 56-inch” canvas. You can check out the much buzzed-about works below, which are reportedly going for up to $US100,000.

2. Interactive Art:

At gallerist Gavin Brown’s stall, willing fairgoers are given a small square canvas, brushes, and black paint to create an eight-inch circle as part of American artist Jonathan Horowitz’s work.

“The results are being sold in groups of 100, each priced at $US100,000,” reports Art News, which also noted that Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in the piece during a VIP preview.

Artist Korakrit Arunanondchai has installed denim massage chairs speckled with paint. Fairgoers are invited to sit in the chairs, as long as they take their shoes off.

Artist Martha Araújo invites festivalgoers to put on a velcro suit and jump around on a quarter-pipe, trying to stick in various positions.

A woman lays beneath a bedazzled Kris Lemsalu turtle shell for hours on end.

3. People Watching:

4. Celebrity Sightings:

You’re never sure who you will run into. Last year, Eva Longoria and Nicky Hilton were both in attendance.

5. The Food:

Some of New York’s most beloved restaurants have pop-ups at Frieze: Court Street Grocers, Dimes, Frankies Spuntino, Marlow & Sons, Milk Bar, Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, Parlor Coffee, Prime Meats, and Roberta’s Pizza will all be participating this year.

Just be prepared to pay more than usual.

6. The Gift Shop:

There are tons of great art books waiting to be displayed on your coffee table.



7. The Great Outdoors:

The best way to get to the fair is by ferry, especially on a nice day.

The fair is located on beautiful grounds, and there is plenty of space to lay out on the lawn.

8. And of course, the selfies:

NOW WATCH: This artist just did something incredible with clay



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.