This app lets you see which of your friends are on Tinder, and swipe 'yes' or 'no'

If you’ve ever wondered which of your friends are on Tinder, there’s a new app called FriendSwipe that gives you that exact information.

The Friendswipe app connects to your Facebook and gives you a list of all your Facebook friends who are on Tinder. Then you can swipe “yes” or “no” on them.

“It will only show users with Tinder Social on” creator Jarred Sumner wrote on Product Hunt.

Since it works off Tinder Social, it shows you all your Facebook friends, not just those that conform to your romantic preference (location, gender, and so on).

If you’re curious whether a friend you have a crush on likes you as well, this app could help you figure out.

And the product definitely works. Here is what a list of contacts looks like generally (my list looked similar when I tested the app):

And here’s what it looked like when I pulled up a particular person:

The app also keeps a running list of friends you have swiped “yes” or “no” on.

Download FriendSwipe here, or check out its page on Product Hunt.

