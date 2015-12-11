This useful website shows you which of your Facebook friends like Donald Trump

FriendsWhoLikeTrump.com is a website that exists for one reason: to show you which of your friends on Facebook have “liked” Republican frontrunner Donald J. Trump.

When you click on the site, it redirects you to a Facebook search feature that shows what your friends have liked. You can achieve the same goal by simply typing in “My friends who like Donald J. Trump” to the top bar on Facebook.

Here is a screenshot of what my Facebook looked like after the redirect:

Now, this tool won’t tell you which of your friends “like” Donald Trump ironically. For instance, I’m pretty sure that my friend who also likes “Palestine Legal,” described in its own words as “an independent organisation dedicated to protecting the civil and constitutional rights of people in the US who speak out for Palestinian freedom,” isn’t actually a Trump supporter.

You can also use this trick to find out which of your friends like most anything, from NFL teams to SoulCycle.

But politics is one of the most fun areas to browse. For instance, here are my friends who like Barack Obama (they also seem to like Hillary Clinton and a hipster coffee shop in Brooklyn):

See which of your friends like Trump with one click by going to friendswholiketrump.com.

(h/t Huffington Post)

